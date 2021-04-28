Short Interest in Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Increases By 7,533.3%

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 7,533.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MEIL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 1,235,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Methes Energies International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

Methes Energies International Company Profile

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

