Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Expands By 119,800.0%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a growth of 119,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:XDSL opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. mPhase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. mPhase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,341.45% and a negative net margin of 59.98%. The company had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

