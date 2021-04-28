Short Interest in Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Decreases By 98.0%

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DUVNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,525. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Peruvian Metals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Get Peruvian Metals alerts:

Peruvian Metals Company Profile

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Peruvian Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peruvian Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.