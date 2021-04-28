Short Interest in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Expands By 11,600.0%

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 11,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PSET stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 505,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,916,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 84.32% of Principal Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

