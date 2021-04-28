Short Interest in Quantum Solar Power Corp. (OTCMKTS:QSPW) Grows By 471.4%

Quantum Solar Power Corp. (OTCMKTS:QSPW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of QSPW stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Quantum Solar Power has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04.

Get Quantum Solar Power alerts:

Quantum Solar Power Company Profile

Quantum Solar Power Corp., a development stage company, develops and commercializes solar power technology in Canada. It is involved in the research, development, and marketing of solar power generation devices utilizing its Next Generation Device technology for photovoltaic devices that do not use silicon or other rare earth elements.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Solar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Solar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.