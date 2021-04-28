Short Interest in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Rises By 633.8%

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,500 shares, a growth of 633.8% from the March 31st total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $36,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of SC Health by 63.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 547,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 212,287 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SC Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,798,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in SC Health during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SC Health during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SC Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SCPE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,449. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. SC Health has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.81.
About SC Health
SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
