Short Interest in Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) Declines By 64.9%

Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the March 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHGFF opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc, a healthcare services and technology company, operates a secure cloud-based healthcare technology platform in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. The company's technology platform connects patients, physicians, and regulated suppliers for the purposes of assessment, qualification, registration, and access to medication.

