Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Declines By 97.5%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLANG Worldwide stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 356,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,040. SLANG Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

