Short Interest in Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Decreases By 99.6%

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SNPW traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 3,867,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,944,348. Sun Pacific has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to a range of public and commercial customers.

