Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Decreases By 87.8%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Sylogist stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. Sylogist has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

