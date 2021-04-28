Short Interest in Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Expands By 300.0%

Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKFTF opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. Tarkett has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKFTF. Barclays cut Tarkett from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tarkett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Tarkett Company Profile

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to professionals and end-users in the residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products include resilient flooring products, including heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, and linoleum floors, as well as luxury vinyl tiles; and wood and laminate flooring, such as engineered wood floors and multi-layer laminate floors.

