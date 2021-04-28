Short Interest in TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Decreases By 96.3%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TMVWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TMVWY traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,849. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

