Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Grows By 248.7%

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 248.7% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

AIO opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

