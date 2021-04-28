Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Expands By 203.3%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 203.3% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE:NCZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.17. 6,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,962. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $5.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.