Short Interest in Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Grows By 1,800.0%

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

VCMMF opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Vocus Group has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Get Vocus Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vocus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Vocus Group

Vocus Group Limited provides fiber and network solutions to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business, and residential customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Vocus Network Services, Retail, and New Zealand segments. It offers telecommunications products and services, such as networks and connectivity, data centers, cloud platforms and security, and workplace collaboration under the Vocus, Slingshot, Flip, and Orcon brands.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.