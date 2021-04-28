ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSTI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $372,394.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,088,926.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth about $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $53.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.74 million, a P/E ratio of 149.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

