SHPING (SHPING) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $706,919.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 431.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $706,919.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.15 or 0.00829638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00064203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00096335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.35 or 0.08035966 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

