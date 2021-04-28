Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 202.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.06. 82,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,541,777. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.69. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

