Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CII traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,774. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.