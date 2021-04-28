Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after buying an additional 59,968 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.98. The company had a trading volume of 51,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,503. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock worth $5,858,653. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.