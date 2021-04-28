Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.70. 111,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218,422. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

