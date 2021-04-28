Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

