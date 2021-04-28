Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases 680 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.57. 97,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,418,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

