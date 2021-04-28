Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 8,864 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $51.26. 411,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,280,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

