Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMMNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $28.42. 381,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,036. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.