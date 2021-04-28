Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38. Silgan also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.300-3.450 EPS.

SLGN stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. 530,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,057. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

SLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.88.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

