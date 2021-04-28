Silicom (SILC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Silicom has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter.

Get Silicom alerts:

Shares of SILC opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. Silicom has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $321.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicom from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.