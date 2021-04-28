Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.88-$0.98 EPS.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.61. The stock had a trading volume of 286,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,893. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.55.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.