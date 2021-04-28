Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Short Interest Down 80.5% in April

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the March 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

SLVFF remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. Silverlake Axis has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

Silverlake Axis Company Profile

Silverlake Axis Ltd, an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, retail, government, payment, and logistics industries. Its products include Silverlake Axis integrated banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated Islamic banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated provident fund systems, Silverlake Axis cards systems, Silverlake digital banking MÃ-BIUS open banking platforms, Silverlake Axis retail merchandising systems, Silverlake Axis enterprise payment platforms, Cyber Village converged Internet and mobile platforms, and Silverlake Symmetri retail banking solutions; IntelliSuite solutions; NowSuite solutions; and digital identity and security software solutions.

