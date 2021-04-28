Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $13,784,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $699,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.40.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

