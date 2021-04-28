SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SLGWF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 356,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,040. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. SLANG Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Get SLANG Worldwide alerts:

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.