Small Love Potion (SLP) Achieves Market Cap of $38.64 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 130.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 169.8% higher against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $38.64 million and approximately $38.21 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00065743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00073440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00833434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00096615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 352,878,396 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

