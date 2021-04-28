SmartFinancial, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 78,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

