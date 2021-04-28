SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

SMBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 78,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

