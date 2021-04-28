SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31

SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SCRF opened at GBX 71.22 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.84. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.77 ($1.11).

In related news, insider Richard Burwood acquired 10,000 shares of SME Credit Realisation Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £6,900 ($9,014.89).

SME Credit Realisation Fund Company Profile

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

