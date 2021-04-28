Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.17.

NYSE SNN opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

