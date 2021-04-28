Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,664.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,664 ($21.74) and last traded at GBX 1,661 ($21.70), with a volume of 373445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,647 ($21.52).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMIN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 26.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,566.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,507.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

