Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.13

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 5048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6015 per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Smiths Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

