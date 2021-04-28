Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Short Interest Down 77.0% in April

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the March 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,063,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SFIO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Smokefree Innotec has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Smokefree Innotec Company Profile

Betta4U Brands Inc provides beverages and sift drinks in health and wellness space. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

