Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $604,687.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,498,950.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $919,008.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,968,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,487,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.62. 799,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,782,287. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

