Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $175.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,994 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,663 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $20,753,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $238.91. 883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,536. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $242.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

