SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 1,427 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Oracle by 24,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,035 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 165,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,840,603. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

