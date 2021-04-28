SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 748,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after buying an additional 130,666 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 593,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,829 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 119,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 185,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.57. 141,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,709,631. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52.

