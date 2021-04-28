SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) by 763.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AI Powered Equity ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AI Powered Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of AI Powered Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,523. AI Powered Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62.

