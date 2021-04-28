SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.10% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

ARKW traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $154.04. The company had a trading volume of 83,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,290. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.86.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.