Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.500-3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SON. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.71.

NYSE SON opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

