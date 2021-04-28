Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Given Buy Rating at Williams Capital

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Williams Capital in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWX. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

NYSE SWX opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.