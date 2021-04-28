S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $384.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.07 and a 52-week high of $389.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

