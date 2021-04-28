Spark Energy (SPKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter.

SPKE stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Spark Energy has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

