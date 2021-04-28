SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 161.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85.

